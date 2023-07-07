Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Friday, June 30
Coymicia Smith, 33, El Dorado, shoplifting
Monday, July 3
Kimberly Phipps, 48, Little Rock, public intoxication
Tuesday, July 4
Navarre Emadi, 25, Magnolia, theft of property under 1’000
Wednesday, July 5
Darrell Watson, 25, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, auxiliary driving lights
Thursday, July 6
Jamiah Williams, 20, Prescott, permitting unauthorized person to drive, obstruction of a government operation
Friday, July 7
Mary Turner, 72, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree