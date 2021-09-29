A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, September 30, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Scheduled to appear are the following:
Darius J. Robinson, non-support.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Jeremy Jamar Scott, aggravated residential burglary, probation revocation.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering, residential burglary.
Julian Ugartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Matthew Shirron, terroristic act, terroristic threatening first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Tamarus Hardwell, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Anthony Dawain Massey, theft of property over $1,000, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, non-support.
Zayne David Sprayberry, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, arson, HO, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jimmy Don Waller, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Justin Eddy, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor second degree, revocation of SIS.
Michael Mickens, 2 counts residential burglary, 2 counts breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing (on foot), theft of property over $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Brian Hinshaw, revocation of SIS.
Jessie Lynn Davis, 2 counts probation revocation.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Michael Duncan, probation revocation.
Kenneth Parham, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice. Those defendants scheduled to appear are listed as follows.