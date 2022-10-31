Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 14-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes seven residential sales and one commercial sale.
A 2,520 SF building at 104 S. Washington St. in Magnolia (the former Bella Magnolia Salon and Spa location) sold October 14 for $135,000. PC Watson Investments, LLC (Christy Watson) sold the building to Bridget Joslin and David Joslin. Mr. and Mrs. Joslin financed this purchase with a mortgage of $114,750 from Peoples Bank. PC Watson Investments, LLC, purchased this building June 23, 2017, for $50,000 from Deane-Alexander Ltd. Partnership by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,057 SF house on North Hazel Street in Emerson brought $135,000 on October 11. George Dixon IV and George Dixon Jr. purchased the house from Mona Molar (administrator of the estate of Brenda Gail McAteer). The Dixons financed this sale with a mortgage of $123,626 from Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, of Anaheim, California. Brenda McAteer purchased this house August 17, 2015, for $85,000 from Marion Talley Stevens et al, by warranty deed. The property was conveyed by Brenda McAteer to Mona Page Molar February 22, 2022, by affidavit of heirship.
A 2,099 SF house on Alta Vista Drive in Magnolia sold October 17 for $275,000. Alice Shinn (trustee of the Charles R. Shinn Revocable Trust) and the Alice M. Shinn Revocable Trust sold the property to the Judy B. Elliott Revocable Trust. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Charles and Alice Shinn bought this house January 28, 2010 for $195,000 from Mary Sue Shinn by warranty deed.
A 1,650 SF house on Bluebird Hill in Magnolia changed hands October 20 for $140,000. Thomas Cole Tompkins sold the home to C. Bret McMahen and Cathy McMahen, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $140,000 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Thomas Cole Tompkins purchased this house April 10, 2020, for $119,000 from Kermit Ray Jones III by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,320 SF house on Olive St. in Magnolia on October 21 rang up at $112,000. Otter Creek Farms, LLC, sold the house to Daniel Castro and Rebecca Castro. Mr. and Mrs. Castro financed this sale with a mortgage of $108,262 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Otter Creek Farms, LLC, bought this house May 2, 2002, for $53,000 from Randall A. and Brenda Kirkley by warranty deed.
A 1,350 SF house and 2.32 acres on Columbia 15 in Magnolia changed hands October 21 for $120,000. Diedra Hayman sold the house to Kimber Cruse and Lance Collins, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $117,826 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Diedra Hayman bought this house May 25, 2017, for $78,000 from Haley Lauren Miller Holbrook and Ryan Holbrook by warranty deed.
Ten acres and a 1.46-acre tract of land, along with a 2,768 SF house on Columbia 36 in Magnolia, sold October 26 for $236,000. Debora Ann Blackwell (as attorney in fact for Carrol Lewis and Elizabeth Ann Lewis) sold the property to Tyler Thomsen and Katherine Schrag. This purchase was financed by a mortgage of $229,405 from Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, Texas. Carrol W. and Elizabeth Ann Lewis acquired the 10-acre tract and house April 5, 1983, from Timothy Paul and Vicki Hale by warranty deed. The 1.46-acre tract was acquired January 2, 2003, from Matt and Lynn Young by donation deed.
A 1,475 SF house on Partee Street in Magnolia sold October 26 for $199,000. Allen Shipp and Stacy Shipp sold the home to Rebecca Matthews, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $149,000 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Mr. and Mrs. Shipp purchased this house June 3, 2022, for $100,000 from John W. and Amanda J. Miller by warranty deed.