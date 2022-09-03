Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2.
Jason E. Croswell, 45, of Crossett and Erica C. Stephenson, 35, of Crossett, September 2.
Carl Eddie Whittemore, 64, of Emerson and Bridgette Renee Payne, 56, of Emerson, September 1.
Richard Barry McDivitt, 38, of Minden, LA and Kirstie Elizabeth Vollmer, 32, of Minden, LA, September 1.