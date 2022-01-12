Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 20, 2021-January 6, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Land sales highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions in Columbia County.
A $500,000 land sale in the Waldo area on January 6 involved five tracts of land totaling 360 acres. This land was sold to the Jewell Byron Grimmett Jr., M.D. 2015 Trust by the Elders of the Church of Christ of Poteau, Oklahoma, represented by appointed trustee Roy Robertson. No mortgage information was available on this sale.
This included 240 acres off Arkansas 53 in Waldo, 40 acres off Arkansas 53 in Waldo, and 80 acres off Columbia 31 in Waldo. The Church of Christ of Poteau acquired this property December 10, 2020, from John Edward Beasley by probate order.
A land sale on December 17 brought a price of $300,000. Curtis Michael Amason and Annie D. Amason sold 15 acres off U.S. 82 East to White Rock Oil and Gas GP I, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. No previous sales information was available on this property.
A land sale on December 23 brought $230,000. The Crim Family Limited Partnership (Nancy Crim, Bernnie M. Kennedy, Cathy Jeanette Hall, John M. Hall and Laura Hall, Eleesa Wingo, Edgar Horace Almand IV and Kathleen Almand) sold 116 acres off Columbia 422 to Curtis Michael Amason and Annie D. Amason. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Crim Family Limited Partnership acquired these properties on June 4, 2004, from Nancy Almand Crim by quitclaim deed; May 4, 2004, from the interest of Rebecca Haney; and July 16, 2012, from the interest of the Winston T. Wilson Revocable Trust by warranty deed.
A land sale in Emerson on December 16 netted a $110,000 price tag. Billy Waller bought five tracts from Frank W. Jones Jr. (sole surviving heir of Fearn Dumas Jones); Dennis Dwayne Jones and Mary Jane Ethridge Dumas; George Chambers III (widower of Deborah Rowlen Chambers) and LaRene Graham Chambers; Diane Rowlen Schick and Woodrow Clyde Schick; Mary Ann Guin (trustee of the Don L. Guin Family Trust and of the Mary Ann Guin Marital Trust); Deebe Jan Mitchiner Milford and Thomas Milton Milford; Charles Floyd Minter Jr. and Kathleen Louise Minter; and Susan Annis Minter. No mortgage information was available on this sale.
Tracts included in the sale were as follows:
Tract 1 -- 24 acres off Columbia 7 at Emerson. No prior sales information was available on this tract.
Tract 2 -- 24 acres off Columbia 7 at Emerson. This land was conveyed February 9, 1989, from Paula Denise Dumas et al to Dennis Dwayne Dumas and Mary Jane Ethridge by other transaction.
Tract 3 -- 24 acres off Columbia 7 at Emerson. This land was conveyed January 24, 2002, from Debra Chambers and Diane Schick.
Tract 4 -- 24 acres off Columbia 7 at Emerson. This land was conveyed June 26, 2013, from Ethelyn D. Mitchiner to Don Lester Guinn and Deebe Jan Mitchiner Milford.
Tract 5 -- 24 acres off Columbia 7 at Emerson. No prior sales history was available on this tract.
A land sale and sale of a commercial property brought $274,428 on December 29. William Althen Eckert III and Julie Moyers sold an undivided 2/3 interest to Take Aim, LLC, and an undivided 1/3 interest to Steve Flow in 203.28 acres on Columbia 36 and the 6,000 SF Heritage Plaza Shopping Center at 901 E. Main St. in Magnolia. Steve Flow and Shanna Lynn Flow financed this transaction with a $274,428 mortgage from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Eckert and Moyers represented the Lillian Crumpler Eckert Trust in the 200-acre and 4-acre tract on Columbia 36. The Eckert Trust received this property June 15, 2001, from Lillian Crumpler Eckert by warranty deed.
Take Aim, LLC acquired the property at 901 E. Main St. November 16, 2016, for $230,000 from Adventure 97 Properties LLC by warranty deed.
A 2,302 SF house and 0.48 acre on Terrace Street in Magnolia changed hands December 20 for $142,500. Coty Flow and Jessica Paige Bradford Flow sold the property to Colton Lindsey and Carlee Lindsey. The Lindseys financed this sale with a mortgage of $143,939 from FirstTrust Home Loans, Inc., of Sheridan. Mr. and Mrs. Flow acquired this property May 4, 2017, from Carrington Realty, LLC, by quitclaim deed. Coty Flow et al bought the property April 22, 2013, for $115,000 from Toni Renee Barker Willis by warranty deed.
A 3,989 SF house on Hazel Circle in Magnolia sold December 20 for $650,000. David Braswell and Susan Gordon Braswell sold the house to Wyatt Stangohr and MacKenzie Stangohr, backed by a mortgage of $540,000 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Mich. Mr. and Mrs. Braswell purchased the house March 23, 2020, for $550,000 from Jason and Tara A. Franks by warranty deed.
The sale of 3.14 acres and a 2,749 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia netted $200,000 on December 17. Ruel, LLC sold the property to Beard Investments, LLC. This sale is financed by a $170,000 mortgage from Farmers Bank and Trust. Ruel, LLC, bought the property April 18, 1998, for $115,000 from Mary Louise Bowlin by executor's deed.
The sale of a 2,204 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia brought a $250,000 price tag on December 22. Mary Jessica Williamson and James Thomas Greaves purchased the property from Jeremiah Israel Allhands and Rachel Dawn Allhands. This sale is backed by a mortgage of $225,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Allhands bought the house November 8, 2013, for $218,000 from Jeff S. and Shana L. Nichols by warranty deed.
A 1,682 SF home and 0.38 acre on Maple St. in Magnolia sold December 22 for $127,500. Eric Thomas Griffith sold the property to Shamondria Lewis, who financed the sale with a $125,190 mortgage from Residential Acceptance Corp., of Tampa, Florida. Griffith acquired this property October 19, 2015, for $89,000 from JRB Investments by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of 3.00 acres and a 2,128 SF mobile home on Columbia 27 in Magnolia sold December 27 for $115,000. Brent Smith and Julie Johnson purchased the property from Alexander William Najdzion, financed by a mortgage of $103,385 from Peoples Bank. Steven Jerrit Couch and Alexander William Najdzion purchased the property December 22, 2017, for $66,000 from Cavan Brian Srebalus for warranty deed. Jajdzion acquired the property May 14, 2019, from
Steven Jerrit Couch and Alexander William Najdzion by warranty deed.
A 2,186 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia sold December 28 for $160,000. Gary Alan McNiel and Penny McNiel, and Lisa McNiel Jones sold the property to Allegra Sue O'Banion. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Gary McNiel and Lisa McNiel Jones received this property August 31, 2020, by affidavit of
heirship from Lloyd E. McNiel and Betty Jane McNiel. Lloyd and Betty McNiel purchased the property November 15, 2010, for $160,000 from Eugenia Landes by warranty deed.
A 1,680 SF house and 5.53 acres on Columbia 53 in Waldo sold December 29 for $243,000. Joshua M. Watkins and Amy Watkins sold the property to Coty Flow and Jessica Paige Flow. The Flows financed this sale with a $230,850 mortgage from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Watkins acquired this property December 1, 2016, by quitclaim deed from Jill W. Watkins. Joshua and Jill Watkins purchased the property October 13, 2011, for $151,000 from Kory Wayne and Jessica Martin by warranty deed.
A 2,243 SF house and 1.90 acres, along with 1.00 acre on Columbia 525 in Magnolia, changed hands December 29 for $355,000. Josh Watkins and Amy Watkins purchased the property from Paul A. Tarlton and Jacqueline D. Tarlton, backed by a mortgage of $337,250 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. The Tarltons purchased the 1.90-acre tract August 6, 2003, for $20,400 and the 1.00-acre tract October 30, 2007, for $25,000 from Thunderhill Estates.
The sale of seven properties in Magnolia and Taylor netted $313,000 on January 6. Myron Frank Taylor and Mary Virginia Taylor sold the property to C3 Enterprises, LLC. C3 Enterprises financed this sale with a $266,000 mortgage from Bodcaw Bank in Stamps. Property that was part of the sale includes the following:
1 -- A 1,200 SF house on Cordelia Street in Magnolia. The Taylors purchased this property February 9, 2011, for $10,000 from Wesley and Alissa Barton by warranty deed.
2 -- A 816 SF house on Bessie Street in Magnolia. The Taylors bought this property November 8, 2010, for $28,000 by warranty deed from Hill/Allder/Glasscock.
3 -- A 1,428 SF house on Bessie Street in Magnolia. The Taylors bought this property August 3, 2011, for $36,000 from Delma Newman and Billy Hicks by warranty deed.
4 -- A 1,570 SF house on Colquitt Street. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor acquired this property March 22, 2011, for $74,000 from Donithan R. and Peggy Jennings by warranty deed.
5 -- A 1,216 SF mobile home and 0.53 acre on Sylvia Street in Magnolia. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor purchased this property January 12, 2007, for $6,000 from Helen M. Laney.
6 -- A 1,200 SF house and 0.52 acre on North Dudney Street in Magnolia. The Taylors bought this property July 13, 2015, for $58,000 by warranty deed from Regina Minor et al.
7 -- A 936 SF house on East Spring Street in Taylor. The Taylors bought this property December 13, 2012, from William Dodson by other transaction.
A 2,888 SF house and 5.85 acres on Columbia 405 in Magnolia sold January 6 for $375,000. Scott Kraayenbrink and Andrea Kraayenbring sold the property to David Braswell and Susan Braswell, backed by a mortgage of $252,741.25 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Kraayenbrink purchased this property December 15, 2020, for $345,000 from Hayden Thomas and Hannah Dawn Collier by warranty deed.