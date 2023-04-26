The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Tasheka T. McDuffie, 41, booked 12:18 p.m. Monday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, revocation of bond.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicate their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Tyler L. Wyrick, 29, released 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, booked April 16 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, violation of SIS, bond $25,000.
Faith Michelle White, 41, released 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, booked April 18 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $2,500.
Myeishia Nicole Marshall, 26, released 1 p.m. Tuesday, booked 12:36 p.m. Tuesday by Probation Office, violation of probation, bond $15,000.
The following prisoners were released Tuesday to the Arkansas Department of Corrections to serve sentences:
Keanu Brady Flippin, 27, booked August 4, impairment of a vital public facility, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, shoplifting, public intoxication.
Willis Landtrell Harris, 33, booked September 12, 2021, murder first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of defaced firearm.
Anthony Massey, 29, booked December 12, violation of probation.
Sam McLeod, 22, booked November 21, battery of a police officer second degree, domestic battery third degree, criminal mischief, resisting arrests, revocation of bond.
Xavier Wyrick, 25, booked November 19, violation of SIS.
Lance Thomas Shocklee, 38, booked October 23, failure to appear, resisting arrest, battery second degree.
Vincent Benard Thomas, 41, booked September 3, residential burglary, domestic battery third degree, violation of probation.
Micah J. Keppers, 28, booked August 14, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, fleeing on foot, seat belt violation, failure to maintain control, following too close.