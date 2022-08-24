Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, August 18
Diamond Ellis, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear.
Elizabeth Robinson, 30, Emerson, failure to appear.
Friday, August 19
Diamond Talley, 27, Waldo, failure to appear.
Michael Adams, 50, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Mitchell Madison, 32, Buckner, failure to appear.
Brandon Welsh, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, August 21
Vincent Thomas, 40, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Monday, August 22
Gary Smitherman, 37, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lights.