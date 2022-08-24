Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Thursday, August 18

Diamond Ellis, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear.

Elizabeth Robinson, 30, Emerson, failure to appear.

Friday, August 19

Diamond Talley, 27, Waldo, failure to appear.

Michael Adams, 50, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Mitchell Madison, 32, Buckner, failure to appear.

Brandon Welsh, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Sunday, August 21

Vincent Thomas, 40, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Monday, August 22

Gary Smitherman, 37, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lights.

