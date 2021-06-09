Well completions in Union and Columbia counties have been reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has recompleted the Reynolds No. 2 saltwater disposal well in Section 25-16S-17W in the Northwest Lisbon Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,560 feet in the Graves zone, with perforations between 2,490 and 2,506 feet. Work was finished on May 26.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has finished the workover of the Heritage Energy No. 7, Section 17-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,350 feet in the Cotton Valley zone, with perforations between 6,800 and 8,310 feet. Daily production is 1.68 barrels of oil and 3.2 mcf of natural gas. Work was finished May 6.