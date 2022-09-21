Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Thursday, September 15

Zackary Williamson, 22, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth Dennis, 30, McNeil, battery in the 2nd degree and failure to appear.

Friday, September 16

Leticia Joiner, 30, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.

Saturday, September 17

Dazznada Parker, 31, Magnolia, shoplifting.

Monday, September 19

Juan Morales, 38, Magnolia, violation of no-contact order.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you