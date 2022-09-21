Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, September 15
Zackary Williamson, 22, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Dennis, 30, McNeil, battery in the 2nd degree and failure to appear.
Friday, September 16
Leticia Joiner, 30, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Saturday, September 17
Dazznada Parker, 31, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Monday, September 19
Juan Morales, 38, Magnolia, violation of no-contact order.