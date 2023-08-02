Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, July 26

Hunter Palculict, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear

Friday, July 28

Hunter Caldwell, 31, Magnolia, two counts disorderly conduct, fleeing by foot

Saturday, July 29

Gary Hardiman, 32, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree

Sunday, July 30

Ozunder Brown, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear

Terrence Smith, 18, El Dorado, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee, possession of machine gun/machine gun act

Daylan Wilbourn, 19, El Dorado, possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, possession of machine gun/machine gun act

Monday, July 31

Kadarrion Cooper, 24, Magnolia, terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain person, battery 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, theft of property under $1,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, failure to appear

Tuesday, August 1

Crystal Jurls, 34, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear, theft of services

Bobby Hughey, 58, Rosston, failure to appear

Mark Davis, 38, Magnolia, fleeing by foot

