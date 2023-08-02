Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, July 26
Hunter Palculict, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear
Friday, July 28
Hunter Caldwell, 31, Magnolia, two counts disorderly conduct, fleeing by foot
Saturday, July 29
Gary Hardiman, 32, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree
Sunday, July 30
Ozunder Brown, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear
Terrence Smith, 18, El Dorado, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee, possession of machine gun/machine gun act
Daylan Wilbourn, 19, El Dorado, possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, possession of machine gun/machine gun act
Monday, July 31
Kadarrion Cooper, 24, Magnolia, terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain person, battery 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, theft of property under $1,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, failure to appear
Tuesday, August 1
Crystal Jurls, 34, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear, theft of services
Bobby Hughey, 58, Rosston, failure to appear
Mark Davis, 38, Magnolia, fleeing by foot