Jeffrey Jamal McKinney, 24, of Camden died about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 near Arkansas 9, northeast of Camden.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, McKinney was the driver of one of two vehicles that were southbound on the highway.
McKinney, driving a 2007 Nissan in the outside lane, crossed the center line. The left rear of his car hit the right front side of a southbound 200 model Ford. The impact caused McKinney’s vehicle to overturn several times. McKinney was ejected
McKinney was taken to Ouachita Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The Ford ran into the median and came to a stop. The driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Billy L. Walker investigated the collision for the Arkansas State Police.