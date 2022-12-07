Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week to grant 42 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and two commutations.
One of the two commutation recommendations involves Samuel Billingsley.
Billingsley, 83, was sent to prison at the age of 26. According to press reports, Billingsley was convicted in 1965 of killing a liquor store owner over a $14.80 cent discrepancy in a paycheck that Billingsley said the owner cashed for him. Billingsley was also charged with burglary.
Billingsley was sentenced to life plus 5 years. Commutation of his sentence would make him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the applicant's request.
He is incarcerated at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.
People with South Arkansas connections to whom the governor plans to grant pardons:
Dale Gulley (Prescott): Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), probation revocation.
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Nevada County, 1997 – Nevada County, and 2000 – Nevada County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations.
There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Roy E. Johnson (Sparkman): Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree (D Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Franklin E. Moss (Palmetto, FL): Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (A Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) .
This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1989 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
LeAndrew Ricks (Pine Bluff): Battery-1st Degree (B Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Desha County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Kimberly Burkhalter Rogers (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (B Felony) and Robbery (B Felony), Residential Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony), Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony), Forgery-2nd Degree-2 counts (C Felony), and Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Cleveland County, 2002 – Pulaski County, and 2003 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
An additional 52 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.