Construction work to improve drainage along Arkansas 57 near Chidester will mean a temporary lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close Arkansas 57 between U.S. 278 and Arkansas 76 from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Local traffic will be permitted, but through traffic must detour.
Motorists traveling north on Arkansas 57 will take U.S. 278 to Arkansas 24 and southbound traffic will use the same detour in reverse.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage.