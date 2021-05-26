Four well workovers and recompletions have been reported by South Arkansas producers to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia has finished the workovers of two wells, both in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, and both in the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Snider-Wise A-4 is located in Section 20-18S-21W and was drilled to 8,690 feet with perforations between 6,573 and 8,575 feet. Daily production is 11.6 barrels of oil and 53 mcf of natural gas. Work was finished April 28.
The Willis “A” No. 9 is in Section 18-18S-21W and was perforated between 8,192 and 8,204 feet. Daily production is 3.5 barrels of oil and 38 mcf of gas. Work was finished April 28.
Arklatx Operating Co. of Smackover completed on April 9 the workover of the Elder No. 17 in Section 28-15S-15W in the Snowhill Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 3,606 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 3,606 and 3,610 feet. Daily production is 2 barrels.
Arklatx has also recompleted the Elder No. 18 in Section 28-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,170 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 2,048 and 2,052 feet. Daily production is 3 barrels. Work was completed April 20.