Christopher Heath, 35, of Chidester died about 9:40 a.m. Saturday after his vehicle wrecked and caught fire on Arkansas 24 in Chidester (Ouachita County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Heath was driving a 2011 model Ford Fusion east on Arkansas 24. The car ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire with Heath trapped inside.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevoris T. Tatum investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
