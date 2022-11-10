The Government of Lithuania wants to buy almost a half-billion dollars worth of military hardware built in South Arkansas.
The U.S. State Department issued a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Lithuania of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $495 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered on Wednesday the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
Lithuania has requested to buy eight M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Launchers; 36 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 36 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) Missile Pods; 36 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with IMPS; 36 XM404 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Unitary Pods with IMPS; and eighteen 18 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Missile Pods.
Also included are M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods; International Field Artillery Tactical Data System (IFATDS); battle management system Vehicle Integration Kits; ruggedized laptops; training equipment publications for HIMARS and munitions; and other related elements of program and logistics support.
The total estimated cost is $495 million.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress within Eastern Europe.
The proposed sale will contribute to Lithuania’s military goals of updating its capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Lithuania intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Lithuania will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, TX.
Notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements.