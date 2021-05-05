First Friday Monthly Market in Camden has announced plans for the 2021 season.
The dates and themes for this year's markets are:
May 7 -- Cinco De Mayo
June 4 -- Jugglin’ June, with special Circus Performers
July 2 -- “Camden Cook-Out”
August 6 -- Take Flight Camden” will bring a Literacy Emphasis as well as
Autism Awareness
September 3 -- “Off to the Fair,” preparing for the Ouachita County Fair
October 1 -- “Downtown Get Down”
November 5 -- “Flannel and Frost” preparing for the holiday season
The first event on May 7 will be from 6-9 p.m. Vendors will be set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from wood workings to jewelry.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be there to provide all kinds of entertaining games, snow cones, special dog treats and dog tags.
The special Sock Hop Soda Shoppe, a 50s style soda fountain, will feature ice cream creations. Lee’s Concessions will have funnel cakes and hot dogs.
There will have street tacos and a special taco truck will be located at the Native Dog Brewery.
A new addition to the market this year will be “story time” for children.
Drew de France, a Camden native along with his band, will perform. While admission is free, the band will be raising money for the First United Methodist Church food pantry.
The First United Methodist Church food pantry is open in Camden from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Due to COVID-19, it has been operating in a drive-through method.
The food pantry will also have a table setup at the concert on Friday, May 7 for those who wish to make donations in person.
Stop by Hollis Evans Floral to visit with this month’s featured author, Kat Robinson. She is an Arkansas food historian and appears on KARK News and KARN Newsradio as well as writing for the Arkansas Times and Food Network Magazine.
Her many books include “101 Things to Eat in Arkansas Before You Die,” “Arkansas Pie” and many more.
The Evening Farmer’s Market is in the Farmers Bank & Trust parking lot.
Camden downtown merchants will be open late for shopping convenience and will have First Friday specials.