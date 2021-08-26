Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $16,714,168 modification to an existing contract for the Army Tactical Missile Systems Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension Program.
Work will be performed in Camden and seven other Lockheed Martin locations.
The estimated completion date is September 30, 2024.
Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds; and Special Defense Acquisition Funds (Romania) in the amount of $16,714,168 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.