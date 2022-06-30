South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 28, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Adventure El Dorado, LLC, 100 North Court Square, Magnolia filed 6/20/22.
Whippoorwill Consulting, LLC, Jody D, Machacek, 210 Whippoorwill Road, Magnolia filed 6/21/22.
Secret Seasonings LLC, Lanetta Katrese Johnson, 202 Samuel, Magnolia filed 6/22/22.
Sue's Homemade Cooking LLC, Ninjula Quadrae Beasley, 302 South Cordelia, Magnolia filed 6/22/22.
Kennedy Lawn Care LLC, Andrew Kennedy, 110 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 6/23/22.
Ouachita
Ouachita Valley Services Corp., James Evan Watkins, 260 Ouachita 406, Camden filed 6/23/22.
Smith Boyz Hauling LLC, Jamie Semple, 116 Agee SW, Camden filed 6/23/22.
Union
Luxe Aromas, LLC, Kimberly D. Hickman, 1111 Caledonia Road, Junction City filed 6/20/22.