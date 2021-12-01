The SAU Tech Black History Celebration Committee has named Stephens Mayor Harry Brown as the November 2021 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero.
Each year the Black History Celebration Committee, comprised of college staff and community members, hosts an annual fundraiser to raise money for the Betty J. Lewis Minority Scholarship Fund. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Black History Celebration was canceled. In lieu of this event, the Black History Celebration Committee made the decision to name a Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero for each month leading up to the 2022 event.
Harry Brown was born and raised in Stephens, where his involvement in city business began as a youth assisting his father on the sanitation collection routes for the City of Stephens.
Brown spent 23 years working in the local oil refinery. He served in the county and city law enforcement, becoming the first African American police officer in Stephens. He was employed with the Ouachita County Sheriff‘s Office as a deputy sheriff and served 16 years with the United States Marshal’s Service. He served on the Ouachita County Quorum Court as a District 4 Justice of the Peace. Brown was appointed by Governor Frank White to serve on the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training and Standards Commission.
The Black History Celebration Committee said Brown has been a strong and efficient leader for the City of Stephens, bringing ideas, projects, and promoting citizens’ participation.
Brown was elected president of the Arkansas Municipal League.
The mayor is married to Erma Brown. They have three children and eight grandchildren. He is a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church, serving as a deacon.
As mayor, Brown created an Entrepreneur Training Center. He led the City Council in obtaining a grant for a million dollars plus to redux water lines throughout the city. Mayor Brown also wrote grants to upgrade Stephens City Park.