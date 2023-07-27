Camden native Col. Johnny Galbert commands 90th Missile Wing at Wyoming air base
The Mighty Ninety came together to celebrate the change of command from Col. Catherine Barrington, outgoing 90th Missile Wing commander, and Col. Johnny Galbert, incoming 90 MW commander, during a ceremony at the Argonne Parade Field on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 22, 2023.
Col. Galbert is a native of Camden.
Barrington made remarks on her time as commander and shared her gratitude toward the wing.
“The opportunity to command the Mighty Ninety has been a dream job,” said Barrington. “It has been amazing to command at the first base I served at 25 years ago, and working for the 4,200 airmen and civilians who make up this wing has been the best experience.”
Following her position as 90 MW commander, Barrington will take on the role of executive officer for the vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Col. Galbert commissioned in 2000 from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Arkansas and has served in several intercontinental ballistic missile related assignments since, including as the 321st Missile Squadron commander here from 2015 to 2017. Most recently, Galbert served as the vice commander of the 91st Missile Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.
After the passing of the guidon, Col. Galbert spoke for the first time as wing commander.
“I thank God for the opportunity to stand before you today as the commander of the 90th Missile Wing, also known as the Mighty Ninety,” said Col. Galbert. “It is truly an honor to lead the airmen of this wing.”
Additionally, Galbert is the first African American wing commander to serve here, continuing to build on the rich history of F. E. Warren AFB that dates back to the Buffalo Soldier regiments that served here in the early 1900’s.
“Being the first African American to lead this wing is an honor and a testament to the leaders that came before me,” said Galbert.
Mighty Ninety Airmen made up a formation of eight flights of roughly 50 members each to march in a parade for review by the incoming commander. F. E. Warren AFB is one of the few military installations that conducts a parade in honor of this ceremony.
In his previous assignment, Col. Galbert was the vice commander of the 91st Missile Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D. As vice commander, he was responsible for the safe and effective operation, maintenance, and security of 150 Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) from 15 remote missile alert facilities dispersed over 8,500 square miles.
Col. Galbert entered the Air Force in May 2000 from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Arkansas. His operational experience includes combat mission ready status in both the Peacekeeper and Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile weapon systems. Colonel Galbert has served in a variety of operational positions including commanding a missile squadron. He has also served in staff positions at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Col. Galbert is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and was an initial cadre member of the ICBM Weapons Instructor Course. Prior to his current position, Col. Galbert was the Director of Nuclear Weapons Development and Assessments, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters, Pentagon, Arlington, Va.