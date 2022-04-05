Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control of Grand Prairie, TX has been awarded a $20,131,385 contract modification to a previous contract for Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) service life extension.
Work will be performed in Camden and three other Lockheed Martin sites with an estimated completion date of December 30, 2025.
Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Romania and Taiwan) funds in the amount of $20,131,385 were obligated at the time of the award.
The suite of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are all-weather, surface-to-surface, inertially guided missiles. According to the U.S. Army, there is one missile per launching assembly (missile pod) with two missiles per launcher load in the M270/ M270A1 Multiple-Launch Rocket System and one missile in the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.