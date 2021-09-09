Action by the U.S. State Department may mean a major contract for a Camden defense contractor.
The State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Australia for missiles and related equipment at a cost of $350 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress.
The Government of Australia has requested to buy defense services related to the future purchase of Standard Missile 6 Block I (SM-6) and Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC (SM-2 IIIC) missiles. These services include development; engineering, integration, and testing (EI&T); obsolescence engineering activities required to ensure readiness; U.S. Government and contractor engineering/technical assistance, and related studies and analysis support; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of program and logistical support.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, the DSCA said. Australia is an important ally of the U.S. in the Western Pacific.
The proposed sale will support the readiness and future sale of anti-air warfare capability that can be deployed from Australia’s newest Hunter-Class destroyers equipped with the latest AEGIS Combat Systems.
The purchase of Standard Missile 6 Block I (SM-6) and Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC (SM-2 IIIC) missiles is currently included in Australia’s procurement plans and will support its ability to operate alongside U.S. and Allied naval forces against naval threats.
The DSCA said Australia will have no difficulty absorbing the defense services into its armed forces, and that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal U.S. contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD), Tucson, AZ.
Implementation of the proposed sale will require U.S. Government and contractor personnel to visit Australia on a temporary basis in conjunction with program technical oversight and support requirements, including program and technical reviews.
Raytheon assembles SM-2 and SM-6 missiles in Camden. The Aerojet Rocketdyne facility in Camden manufactures their propulsion systems.