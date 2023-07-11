The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Government of France of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $203 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Monday.
The Government of France has requested to buy up to 1,515 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles. Also included is technical assistance; non-standard books; publications; other Hellfire publications; integration support; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $203 million.
The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL. General Dynamics-OTS, Camden Operations serves as the company’s explosive load, assemble and pack facility for the Hellfire.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO a89iully that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
The proposed sale will improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by building its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements. France will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to France.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.