The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two drilling permits to Berg, Laney & Brown Company.
The Lawton No. 1 is located 280 feet FWL and 280 feet FSL in Section 10-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 2,800 feet in the Blossom Zone. Work began August 17.
The Murphy-Harris No. 1 is located 1,586 feet FEL and 2,408 feet FNL of Section 28-15S-15W in the Snow Hill Field of Ouachita County. Permit depth is to 5,000 feet in the Nacatoch Zone. Work began August 17.