South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Gjaeduienwhite LLC, Alvian Miller, 1640 East Main St., A11, Magnolia filed 1/26/22.
Sarvesh LLC, Sarvesh C. Sinha, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson filed 1/26/22.
Road King Transport LLC, Orinoco Jajuan King, 1371 Columbia Road 29, Magnolia filed 1/27/22.
Ouachita
Mullins Holdings, LLC, Tameka Mullins, 796 Lear Ave., Camden filed 1/24/22.
Q Supply LLC, Jessica Nayles, 226 Madison Ave. NE, Camden filed 1/24/22.
Big Truck Enterprises LLC, Milton Holliman, 514 Bruce Ave., Camden filed 1/24/22.
Rollin' Rich Transport LLC, Clayton Richardson, 3823 Highway 376 S, Camden filed 1/26/22.
AR Wildlife Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/27/22.
AR Water Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/28/22.
AR Forest & Wildlife Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/28/22.
Union
Jabbaah Transport LLC, Phillip Jabbaah Smith, 922 Post Oak Loop, Calion filed 1/24/22.
Boss Lady Auto Sales LLC, Jennifer Anne Dickerson, 5019 Strong Hwy, El Dorado filed 1/24/22.
The Real Kitchen, LLC, Christopher Miles, 1411 East Main St., El Dorado filed 1/26/22.
Abuela's Mexican Street Food LLC, Alicia Camara, 435 N. Elm St., Junction City filed 1/27/22.