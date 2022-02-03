Incorporations

Three businesses have been incorporated in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Gjaeduienwhite LLC, Alvian Miller, 1640 East Main St., A11, Magnolia filed 1/26/22.

Sarvesh LLC, Sarvesh C. Sinha, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson filed 1/26/22.

Road King Transport LLC, Orinoco Jajuan King, 1371 Columbia Road 29, Magnolia filed 1/27/22.

Ouachita

Mullins Holdings, LLC, Tameka Mullins, 796 Lear Ave., Camden filed 1/24/22.

Q Supply LLC, Jessica Nayles, 226 Madison Ave. NE, Camden filed 1/24/22.

Big Truck Enterprises LLC, Milton Holliman, 514 Bruce Ave., Camden filed 1/24/22.

Rollin' Rich Transport LLC, Clayton Richardson, 3823 Highway 376 S, Camden filed 1/26/22.

AR Wildlife Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/27/22.

AR Water Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/28/22.

AR Forest & Wildlife Conservation LLC, Wilson Roe, 528 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 1/28/22.

Union

Jabbaah Transport LLC, Phillip Jabbaah Smith, 922 Post Oak Loop, Calion filed 1/24/22.

Boss Lady Auto Sales LLC, Jennifer Anne Dickerson, 5019 Strong Hwy, El Dorado filed 1/24/22.

The Real Kitchen, LLC, Christopher Miles, 1411 East Main St., El Dorado filed 1/26/22.

Abuela's Mexican Street Food LLC, Alicia Camara, 435 N. Elm St., Junction City filed 1/27/22.

