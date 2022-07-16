The U.S. State Department has cleared the possible sale of up to $500 million in M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment to the government of Estonia.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Saturday.
Lockheed Martin builds the HIMARS at its Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden.
The nation of Estonia is bordered by the Gulf of Finland, Russia and Latvia. It has about a third of the land area and half the population of Arkansas.
Estonia has requested to purchase up to six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Launchers; up to 36 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS) and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave – Directional Doppler Ranging (FMCW-DDR) Proximity Height-of-Burst (HOB) Sensor Capability; up to 36 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) Missile Pods with IMPS and FMCW-DDR Proximity HOB Sensor Capability; up to 36 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with IMPS and Side Mounted Proximity Sensor (SMPS) HOB Capability; up to 36 XM404 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) Unitary Pods with IMPS and SMPS HOB Capability; and up to 18 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Missile Pods.
Also included are M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods; ruggedized laptops; training equipment; publications for HIMARS and munitions/missiles; and other related elements of program and logistic support.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally.
It will contribute to Estonia’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Estonia intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.
A statement from the agency said Estonia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, TX.
Implementation of the proposed sale may require the assignment of approximately 15 U.S. Government representatives and up to 15 contractor representatives to Estonia at any given time, during the delivery, training, integration, and testing of the HIMARS capability.