South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 28, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Certificate of Organization, El Mason Mexican Food LLC, Carlos Cardenas, 1570 Highway 371 N. Waldo filed 2/22/23.
Ouachita
Reinstatement, Kelly-Davis Trucking, LLC, Jaston Davis, 115 Ouachita 171, Chidester filed 2/22/23.
Reinstatement, Need To Know Testing, LLC, Kierra Tyson, 322 Ingram St., Camden filed 2/22/23.
Union
Reinstatement, LED Logistics LLC, Lovette Enrico Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 2/21/23.
Reinstatement, 8th Street Blues Publishing Limited Liability Company, Tracy Alderson Fort, 716 North Madison, El Dorado filed 2/21/23.
Tax Contact Update, Rosenwald Jct Memorial Foundation Incorporation, James McClelland, 420 Poplar, Junction City filed 2/21/23.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, Roy V. Kinard Post No. 10, The American Legion, Daniel Patrick Burke, 125 Waverly Circle, El Dorado filed 2/23/23.
Reinstatement, J&N Grafx LLC, Jamye Quinette Baker, 1815 J St., Strong filed 2/24/23.