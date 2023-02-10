Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill.
The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill.
“Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its special partnership with the state of Arkansas,” said Astara Managing Partner Michael Ranson. “We appreciate the leadership of both Governor Sanders and former Governor Hutchinson, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Department of Finance, the Ouachita Partnership and a whole host of local leaders who helped make this project so successful.”
Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the area. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50 million board feet of timbers and dimensional lumber through its sawmill, kiln, and planer operations.
“This facility is a vision of what business development should look like in our state: government and businesses working hand-in-hand instead of against each other to create jobs, invest capital, and develop the next generation of talent,” said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Thank you to the teams at Camden Timbers and Astara Capital Partners for investing right here in Arkansas.”
“We are thrilled that Astara is investing in Arkansas with the launch of Camden Timbers,” said Clint O’Neal, AEDC executive director. “Arkansas is the heart of the timber basket in the United States, offering abundant natural resources and a strong industry workforce. These competitive advantages will help Camden Timbers thrive and meet the needs of its customers.”
"Our community welcomes Camden Timbers in restarting the former Victory Lumber mill,” said James Lee Silliman, executive director of the Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development. “This facility will provide jobs and investment in our community and will greatly benefit the timber economy of south Arkansas.”
Astara Capital Partners is a team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services.
Astara Capital Partners announced its plans to acquire Victory Lumber last June. CLICK HERE to see a report on that announcement.
Camden Timbers is Astara's second sawmill investment in the ACP Lumber Holdings, LLC platform following its acquisition of Cross City Lumber, LLC of Cross City, FL, in April 2021.
Astara began working on the opportunity in 2020 after it was contacted about the mill by a group of sawmill executives with whom Ranson, Astara's managing partner, had worked in the past. This team of executives, led by Brett Bray, was responsible for restarting Caddo River Forest Products, a mill in Glenwood, AR, where Ranson and Bob McKagen, CEO of ACP Lumber, served as board members.