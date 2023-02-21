The Government of the Netherlands wants to buy about $670 million worth of military equipment, much of it made by Lockheed Martin in Camden.
The U.S. State Department has made a determination approving the possible sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale last week.
The Netherlands has requested a possible purchase of 20 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers; 39 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 38 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive (HE) Missile Pods with IMPS; 80 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Missile Pods; and 17 M1152A1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs).
Also included are M28A2 Reduced Range Practice Rocket (RRPR) pods; radios with similar “SINCGARS” capability, including vehicular dual long-range radio systems w/GPS; single radio, long range vehicular system w/GPS; High Frequency/VHF radios; M1084A2 cargo trucks, family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTVs) Resupply Vehicles (RSVs); M1089A2 wrecker truck, FMTVs; M1095 5-ton trailer FMTVs; Simple Key Loaders (SKLs), AN/PYQ-10; Defense Advanced Global Positioning System Receivers (DAGRs); machine gun mounts; battle management systems, Vehicle Integration Kits, ruggedized laptops, and training equipment publications for HIMARS and munitions; camouflage screen and support systems; support equipment; communications equipment; spare and repair parts; test sets; training and training equipment; publications; systems integration support; technical data; Stockpile Reliability, Quality Assurance and Technical Assistance teams; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
The State Department said the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. The Netherlands intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, TX.
Implementation of this proposed sale will require U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to the Netherlands for program management reviews to support the program. Travel is expected to occur approximately twice per year as needed to support equipment fielding and training.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.