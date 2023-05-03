Yes, because the U.S. will honor its commitment to defend Taiwan and by extension, Japan, South Korea and other Far Eastern nations.

Yes, because the U.S. will oppose China becoming the world’s most important economic and military power.

No, because going to war with one of the nation’s main economic partners is bad for U.S. business.

No, because in the end, Americans won’t be willing to fight and die for the people of Taiwan.

