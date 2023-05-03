Oil and gas drilling activity is picking up in South Arkansas, according to the weekly list of permits, completions, recompletions and workovers issued by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
DRILLING PERMITS
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has a permit for the re-entry of the Phillips-Caldwell No. 2, 558 feet FSL and 797 feet FWL in Section 18-18S-21E in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Reliance Well Service is the contractor. Total vertical depth will be 6,665 feet into the Pettet Zone. Work began May 1.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for three wells in Union County. They are:
Goode No. 1, 1,602 feet FSL and 280 feet FWL in Section 2-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field. Total vertical depth will be 5,950 feet into the Smackover Limestone. Work began April 25.
Gulf No. 3, 280 feet FSL and 1,055 feet FEL in Section 1-18S-14W in the Hillsboro Field. Total vertical depth is 4,050 feet in the Travis Peak. Work will start May 10.
Weyerhaeuser No. 2-18, 1,740 feet FNL and 2,269 feet FEL in Section 18-18S-13W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total vertical depth will be 4,050 feet in the Travis Peak. Work began April 28.
WELL COMPLETIONS
James Langley Operating Company of Smackover said the Langley-Neeley No. 4 in the Smackover Field in Ouachita County was a dry hole. It was drilled to 5,504 feet.
Four R Operating Company of Smackover listed no production figures for the Franks No. 1, 900 feet FNL and 1,321 feet FWL of Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. It was a total depth of 5,300 feet with perforations between 5,195 and 5,201 feet in the Pettet Zone.
RECOMPLETIONS
Quanico Oil & Gas reported the recompletion of the Moody-Murphy No. 3, Section 17-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,850 feet. There was no production.
Mission Creek Operating Company recompeted the Kirkpatrick No. 11 in Section 13-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,990 feet in the Rodessa Zone, with perforations between 4,534 and 4,539 feet. Daily production is 38.6 barrels and 17.3 mcf of gas.