South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Sweets & Sneaks LLC, Autumn Ybarra, 512 Magnolia, Magnolia filed 4/20/21.
Beyond the Braids, LLC, Shaniqua Cornelious, 401 West Dempsey, 401 South Hope, Waldo filed 4/22/21.
RREL Properties LLC, Erik Scheer, Magnolia filed 4/23/21.
Community Tax Preparation Services Inc, Dorothy Bishop, 716 Marshal St., Magnolia filed 4/23/21.
Lafayette
J Dog Trucking LLC, James Easter Sr., 524 Harrison St., Stamps filed 4/21/21.
Ouachita
Azajean Nail Co, LLC, Candace M. Jackson, 422 Arkansas St., Camden filed 4/19/21.
Rollin Pretty, LLC, Tiffanie Thomas, 437 Louisiana Ave., Camden filed 4/19/21.
Fab-U-Lous Lashes LLC, Carrida Moore, 701 Maul Road, Camden filed 4/20/21.
Joe's Parking Lot Painting, LLC, Joe Anthony Stevens, 1633 Laurie, Camden filed 4/20/21.
SF Green Trucking LLC, Shawn Green Sr., 110 S. Womble Ave., Camden filed 4/21/21.
Big Duke's Customs, LLC, Cameron Burris, 422 Arkansas St., Camden filed 4/21/21.
Mg Kollections, LLC, Shomari Shontel Willis, 2198 California Ave., Camden filed 4/22/21.
Union
King's Royal Mobile Detailing LLC, Emment Williams Jr., 714 N. Flenniken Ave., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.
The Craftbox, By Tuddamacc LLC, Jalisia Norman, 127 Hargett Drive, El Dorado filed 4/19/21.
Pressedbyp00T LLC, Andratta Dansby, 2400 Ripley St., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.
T White's Rental Properties LLC, Steve A. White, 2115 Pinewood Drive, El Dorado filed 4/19/21.
Sweet Mama T's El Dorado LLC, Latwana Scott, 615 E. Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.
Cindy's Tax Service, LLC, Cindy Smith, 2134 Aurelle Road, Strong filed 4/19/21.
The Craft Shack LLC, Melanie Diann Massey, 303 N. Hickory, Strong filed 4/19/21.
Modica Auto LLC, Jerome Modica, 193 Massey Drive, El Dorado filed 4/20/21.
Tips Auto LLC, Terry Gafford, 3001 S. Jackson Ave (Rear), El Dorado filed 4/20/21.
Ghackie's Things, LLC, Yasheka Ginetta Bridges, 450 F St., 450 F St., Strong filed 4/20/21.
Ivy League Dance Company LLC, Kaylah Morgan, 206 Oakhurst Blvd., No. 232, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.
Arkla Properties, LLC, Michael Carter Latimer II, 612 Willett Road, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.
Z's & J's Transport LLC, Jarrodasha Moody, 522 Mockingbird Lane, No. 201, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.
Tasty T's LLC, Theresa Thompson, 618 E. 5th St., El Dorado filed 4/22/21.
Performance Collision & Auto, LLC, Esteban Ramirez, 207 West 4th St., Strong filed 4/23/21.