Incorporations

Four businesses have incorporated in Columbia County since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

Sweets & Sneaks LLC, Autumn Ybarra, 512 Magnolia, Magnolia filed 4/20/21.

Beyond the Braids, LLC, Shaniqua Cornelious, 401 West Dempsey, 401 South Hope, Waldo filed 4/22/21.

RREL Properties LLC, Erik Scheer, Magnolia filed 4/23/21.

Community Tax Preparation Services Inc, Dorothy Bishop, 716 Marshal St., Magnolia filed 4/23/21.

Lafayette

J Dog Trucking LLC, James Easter Sr., 524 Harrison St., Stamps filed 4/21/21.

Ouachita

Azajean Nail Co, LLC, Candace M. Jackson, 422 Arkansas St., Camden filed 4/19/21.

Rollin Pretty, LLC, Tiffanie Thomas, 437 Louisiana Ave., Camden filed 4/19/21.

Fab-U-Lous Lashes LLC, Carrida Moore, 701 Maul Road, Camden filed 4/20/21.

Joe's Parking Lot Painting, LLC, Joe Anthony Stevens, 1633 Laurie, Camden filed 4/20/21.

SF Green Trucking LLC, Shawn Green Sr., 110 S. Womble Ave., Camden filed 4/21/21.

Big Duke's Customs, LLC, Cameron Burris, 422 Arkansas St., Camden filed 4/21/21.

Mg Kollections, LLC, Shomari Shontel Willis, 2198 California Ave., Camden filed 4/22/21.

Union

King's Royal Mobile Detailing LLC, Emment Williams Jr., 714 N. Flenniken Ave., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.

The Craftbox, By Tuddamacc LLC, Jalisia Norman, 127 Hargett Drive, El Dorado filed 4/19/21.

Pressedbyp00T LLC, Andratta Dansby, 2400 Ripley St., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.

T White's Rental Properties LLC, Steve A. White, 2115 Pinewood Drive, El Dorado filed 4/19/21.

Sweet Mama T's El Dorado LLC, Latwana Scott, 615 E. Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 4/19/21.

Cindy's Tax Service, LLC, Cindy Smith, 2134 Aurelle Road, Strong filed 4/19/21.

The Craft Shack LLC, Melanie Diann Massey, 303 N. Hickory, Strong filed 4/19/21.

Modica Auto LLC, Jerome Modica, 193 Massey Drive, El Dorado filed 4/20/21.

Tips Auto LLC, Terry Gafford, 3001 S. Jackson Ave (Rear), El Dorado filed 4/20/21.

Ghackie's Things, LLC, Yasheka Ginetta Bridges, 450 F St., 450 F St., Strong filed 4/20/21.

Ivy League Dance Company LLC, Kaylah Morgan, 206 Oakhurst Blvd., No. 232, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.

Arkla Properties, LLC, Michael Carter Latimer II, 612 Willett Road, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.

Z's & J's Transport LLC, Jarrodasha Moody, 522 Mockingbird Lane, No. 201, El Dorado filed 4/21/21.

Tasty T's LLC, Theresa Thompson, 618 E. 5th St., El Dorado filed 4/22/21.

Performance Collision & Auto, LLC, Esteban Ramirez, 207 West 4th St., Strong filed 4/23/21.

