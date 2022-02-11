Aerojet Rocketdyne has successfully tested an advanced solid rocket motor as part of the U.S. Army Low Cost Tactical Extended Range Missile (LC-TERM) Technology Program.
Capabilities demonstrated under the LC-TERM program have applicability to the U.S. Army’s Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) family of munitions.
“This successful test demonstrates Aerojet Rocketdyne’s advanced propulsion capabilities that continue to position our warfighters with a superior technical advantage,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.
The static test, completed at the company’s Camden site, demonstrated lower weight components and higher performance tactical propulsion technologies that can provide MLRS with extended-range capability. The solid rocket motor met all test requirements and performed as expected through the duration of the test.
The LC-TERM Technology Program strives to mature tactical missile technologies and transition them to the Long Range Precision Fires missile portfolio.