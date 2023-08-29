Three drilling permits have been issued in South Arkansas by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
DRILLING PERMITS
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Patrick No. 34-1, surface hole location 2,101 feet FEL and 348 feet FSL in Section 34-13S-19W in a wildcat site in Ouachita County. Permit depth is to 2,750 feet in the Tokio Zone. Work began August 21.
Arkansas Production Services of Smackover is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Alphin “E” No. 25, 2,969 feet FNL and 965 feet FEL in Section 2-16S-15W in the Smackover Field in Union County. Total depth is to 2,800 feet in the Tokio Zone. Work will start August 31.
Quanico Oil and Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Deltic No. 1-22, 2,339 feet FSL and 2,336 feet FWL in a wildcat location in Union County. Permit depth is to 7,350 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work began August 28.
WORKOVERS
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed two workovers in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County.
The Phillips-Nipper No. 6 is in Section 18-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,800 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone with perforations between 7,220-8,755 feet. Daily production is 38.4 barrels and 286 mcf. Work was finished August 10.
The DMCVU No. 98 is in Section 15-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,801 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone with perforations between 6,703 and 8,556 feet. Daily production is 3.4 barrels and 7 mcf. Work was finished August 4.