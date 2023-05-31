Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations facility will welcome more than a dozen local high school graduates to its highly skilled workforce this month.
A signing event was recently hosted at the site, where graduates were recognized by Lockheed Martin senior leadership and given letters of intent for employment.
“As the demand for our products continues to rise and our site continues to expand, it is imperative for us to continue to find new and innovative ways to build our workforce,” said Aaron Huckaby, site director, Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations.
“Establishing a talent pipeline into our local high schools and recruiting students who are interested in entering the workforce after graduation is a great way for us to find the talent that we need.”
Thirteen graduates were hired as assemblers through this initiative.
In April, students, parents and faculty from local high schools toured the HIMARS and M270 production lines, and attended informational sessions with hiring managers and human resources. Events like these will help Lockheed Martin attract the best of the best talent to develop tailored solutions that address our customers’ current and future challenges.
Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) programs. Located in the Highland Industrial Park in Camden, it occupies a combined manufacturing and support function floor space on nearly 2 million square feet spread out over more than 2,000 acres of land. More than 1,000 employees work in the facility’s manufacturing and support buildings.