Bankruptcies

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has recorded recent South Arkansas bankruptcy filings.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 6, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

COLUMBIA

Cindie Loe Inman, A/K/A Cindie Nokes, 1106 Dogwood, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 30.

OUACHITA

Mattie Frances White, 2130 Hwy 203, Bearden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 25.

UNION

Kizzie Ann Nelson, 1006 Buchanan St, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 29.

Ebony Marlow Candley, A/K/A Ebony Flannigan, 1308 West Faulkner St, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.

Gary Lane Shackleford and Kaylee Elisabeth Shackleford, 704 N. Parkway Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.

Rebecca Ann Thurlkill, A/K/A Rebecca Lewis, A/K/A Rebecca Johnson, P.O. Box 265, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.

Mary Susan Jarrell, 1380 E. 10th St, Smackover; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 2.

