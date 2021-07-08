South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 6, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Cindie Loe Inman, A/K/A Cindie Nokes, 1106 Dogwood, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed June 30.
OUACHITA
Mattie Frances White, 2130 Hwy 203, Bearden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 25.
UNION
Kizzie Ann Nelson, 1006 Buchanan St, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 29.
Ebony Marlow Candley, A/K/A Ebony Flannigan, 1308 West Faulkner St, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.
Gary Lane Shackleford and Kaylee Elisabeth Shackleford, 704 N. Parkway Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.
Rebecca Ann Thurlkill, A/K/A Rebecca Lewis, A/K/A Rebecca Johnson, P.O. Box 265, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 30.
Mary Susan Jarrell, 1380 E. 10th St, Smackover; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 2.