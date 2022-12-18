L3Harris Technologies is acquiring Camden defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion.
This marks L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement of 2022.
“We’ve heard the (Department of Defense) leadership loud and clear: they want high-quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet both current and emerging threats, and they’re relying upon a strong, competitive industrial base to deliver those solutions,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3Harris CEO and chair.
“With this acquisition, we will use the combined talents of more than 50,000 employees to drive continuous process improvement, enhance business operations and elevate the performance of this crucial national asset.”
Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne came close to a merger in 2021. However, Lockheed Martin backed away from the deal after the Department of Defense complained that the merger would decrease competition in the defense industry.
A proven provider of world-class propulsion systems and energetics to the DoD, NASA and other partners and allies worldwide, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 100-year heritage of excellence delivering some of the most significant moments in space exploration and discovery, while leading the industry with investments in rocket propulsion that support America’s warfighters and enhance integrated deterrence.
L3Harris said the acquisition will ensure the defense industrial base and its customers will have a strengthened merchant supplier to effectively address both current and emerging threats – and promote scientific discovery and innovation – through targeted investment in advanced missile technologies, hypersonics and more.
“This agreement will accelerate innovation for national security propulsion solutions while providing a premium cash value for our shareholders and tremendous benefits for our employees, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate,” said Eileen P. Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne.
“Joining L3Harris is a testament to the world-class organization and team we’ve built and represents a natural next phase of our evolution. As part of L3Harris, we will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration. This is an exciting new chapter for Aerojet Rocketdyne and our over 5,200 dedicated team members, providing them with additional opportunities, and we look forward to working closely with L3Harris to complete this transaction.”
Aerojet Rocketdyne currently generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue. The company’s employees operate primarily out of advanced manufacturing facilities in Camden, Canoga Park, CA; West Palm Beach and Orlando, FL; Huntsville, AL; Orange, VA; Redmond, WA; Stennis Space Center, MS; Jonesborough, TN; and Carlstadt, NJ.
In Camden, Aerojet Rocketdyne produces and integrates solid propellant rocket motors into a variety of missiles.
The cash acquisition will be funded with existing cash and the issuance of new debt. The deal is expected to close in 2023, subject to required regulatory approvals and clearances and other customary closing conditions.
CLICK HERE for additional information regarding the transaction at the Aerojet Rocketdyne investor page.