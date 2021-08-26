A Stephens native is among the newest members of the Arkansas Alumni Association Board of Directors Class of 2024. Each of the new board members began to serve a three-year term on Thursday, July 1.
Cedric Williams, B.S.B.A.’93, of Forrest City is originally from Stephens. He is the mayor of Forrest City in the third year of his first term and also a State Farm insurance agent with over 26 years of experience in central Arkansas.
Williams takes community involvement to heart as he serves on various boards, including the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, ARISA Health and East Arkansas Planning District. In his spare time, he enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Brandye, and two daughters, Tyra and Sydni Williams.
He is an active member and former board member of the Black Alumni Society. Williams is a life member of the Arkansas Alumni Association.