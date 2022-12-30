South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20.
Ouachita
Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278 West, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 27.
Union
Giancarlo Jaquil Levingston and Kiara Nicole Levingston, A/K/A Kiara Gill, 1000 S. Magnolia Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 21.
Kenneth Wayne Hughes Jr., 231 Firetower Street, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 21.
Joseph Ramey, 161 Union Road 406, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 22.