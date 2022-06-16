South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
TTL Automotive Services LLC, Timothy Lawrence, 6550 Shuler Road, Magnolia filed 6/6/22.
M5 Electronics LLC, Anthony Meeker, 282 Nevada 8, Waldo filed 6/6/22.
Lil' Walker Stables, LLC, Miraje J. Walker, 2371 Columbia Road 30, Magnolia filed 6/8/22.
Ouachita
TEAM 4 Ultimate Care LLC, Kreston Gibbs, 651 Noak, Bearden filed 6/6/22.
Camden Food & Fuel LLC, Venkata Kiran Melapu, 1166 W. Washington St., Camden filed 6/8/22.
Union
Fla Seafood Kitchen LLC, Jacove Fredrick Foster, 1224 East Ave., El Dorado filed 6/7/22.
Davis-Southern Estates LLC, Furninza Lakotta Davis, 1415 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, El Dorado filed 6/7/22.
TDL El Dorado, LLC, Kelly Shanas, 2307 N. Calion Road, El Dorado filed 6/7/22.
Myrtle Grove Media LLC, Daniel Johnston, 4977 N. Wyatt Drive, El Dorado, El Dorado filed 6/7/22.
Turner Family Entertainment LLC, Joanna B. Kuhn, 443 N. Washington Ave., Suite B, El Dorado filed 6/8/22.
Butterflyd Beauty LLC, Shanika Shuntae Sheppard, 1061 Seven Brothers Road, Lot B, El Dorado filed 6/8/22.
Marsh Industrial Consulting LLC, Jerod Mathew Marsh, 1701 W. Block St., El Dorado filed 6/9/22.