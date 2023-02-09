A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden.
Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice.
At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood.
At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off Washington Street are inundated.
At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
At 34.0 feet, Overbank flooding closes many roads. Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low-lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only.
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday the stage was 27.3 feet.
The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet Monday, February 13. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
Flood stage is 26.0 feet.