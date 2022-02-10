South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, February 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
ABN Kennels, LLC, Cynthia D. Johnson, 16 Columbia Road 425, Magnolia filed 2/1/22.
BW Machine Works LLC, Billy W. Taylor, 3721 Columbia Road 85 S, Emerson filed 2/2/22.
Boulder Designs By Battle Tested Enterprises, Inc., Greg Sanders, 5311 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 2/3/22.
N Smith Transport LLC, Norwood T. Smith, 180 Columbia Road 53, Waldo filed 2/3/22.
Nevada
Blake King Veterans Home, Linda Blake, 958 Nevada 131, Rosston filed 2/1/22.
E&R's Gun Exchange LLC, Edward Rothel-Robin Kale, 144 Nevada 294, Rosston filed 2/2/22.
Ouachita
Crowned Vibes, LLC, Frankie D. Hickman, 339 Sharp Ave., Camden filed 2/3/22.
Union
Garner Tactical LLC, Trent Chancey Garner, 444 Augusta Drive, El Dorado filed 2/2/22