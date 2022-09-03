Former Camden, AR Fire Chief Robert Medford has been hired as the new emergency management coordinator for the Fort Worth Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management.
“Robert and his OEM team will ensure the City of Fort Worth properly plans for disasters and supports our community through disaster preparedness, response, recovery and the coordination of information and resources,” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said.
Medford is an accomplished leader with 30 years of combined experience in fire and emergency services and emergency management. He served as the fire chief/emergency manager for the City of Camden from 2003 until 2016, where he focused on community education, business resiliency, continuity of service initiatives and community risk reduction programs.
More recently, he has served as assistant emergency coordinator for the Irving Fire Department and the City of Irving's Office of Emergency Management.
Medford holds a bachelor’s degree in emergency management, has a Certified Emergency Manager designation from the International Association of Emergency Managers and has earned his Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center of Public Safety Excellence.