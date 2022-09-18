Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV of Tucson, AZ has been awarded a $12,465,875 contract extension by the U.S. Army for the production of more Javelins missiles.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Work will be performed in Tucson with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Latvia, Norway and Thailand); and missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,465,875 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, IL, is the contracting activity.