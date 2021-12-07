Family members and authorities in Ouachita County are trying to locate a man who has been missing since Monday, November 15.
Sharmonique Manning said a missing person report was filed regarding her uncle, Jerry Madison, the following day.
Madison, 68, was last known to be in the Bragg City community on Arkansas 24 between Camden and Chidester. It’s not known what Madison was wearing.
Madison’s dog, a Husky, was reported missing initially, but the dog returned home on its own on Friday, November 19.
Madison is a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has diabetes.
There is a $1,000 reward for information of his whereabouts.
People with information about Madison may call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300, or Manning at 903-336-8541.