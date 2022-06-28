First Friday Monthly Market in Camden will have the theme “Dog Dayz of Summer: BBQ & Blues.”
Vendors will have blacksmith items, crochet, artwork, woodworking, jewelry and clothing.
Information booths and local businesses will also be present.
Two food trucks will be on site: Mortuary BBQ and Smith Treats BBQ.
Headbangers Creamery will have ice cream treats and Sweet Escape Arkansas will feature shaved ice, bubble tea or bubble lemonade. Native Dog Brewery will have Bills & Dimes Food Truck on its lot.
July’s live music will be The Experience. The duo performs Blues as well as other genres.
Christine DeMeo from Hot Springs will be playing on the patio of Native Dog Brewing.
A pet parade will be part of Dog Dayz. Show up at the corner of Washington and Adams for the parade at 7 p.m.
A corn hole tournament will be on Adams Avenue in front of What’s Cookin’ and GellyBall.
Downtown merchants will be open until 9 p.m. Friday.