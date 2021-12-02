South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 30, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Dearlean Hughes, 1640 E. Main St., Apt. B9, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 24.

Ouachita

Natalie L Collins, A/K/A Natalie Jarrett, P.O. Box 223, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 22.

Union

Tanika Shelanda Reed, 302 S. Parkway Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 23.

Ruby Jean Smith, 1301 E. Cedar, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 23.

