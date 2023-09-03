Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $276,536,844 change to an existing contract to produce more 155 mm projectiles.
Work will be performed at Raytheon facilities in East Camden and 21 other sites in four countries.
The estimated completion date of April 29, 2024. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $276,536,844 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.
Raytheon provides the guidance package for the Excalibur 155 mm artillery shell. It is a GPS-guided artillery shell that has a range of up to 35 miles. Fins deploy from the Excalibur once it is launched, allowing for strike accuracy within less than 20 meters of a target.