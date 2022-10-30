CAMDEN -- The Ouachita County Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the McCollum-Chidester House at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at the Event Center at Fairview Park.
Marking the 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum, the evening will feature a Scottish themed dinner prepared by Postmaster’s Grill, live music, a video about the history of the museum, bagpipes, and more.
Costume re-enactors will be portraying members of the McCollum and Chidester families. Native Dog will also have a special “Scottish Stout” available at the event.
Tickets for the event are $75. To purchase tickets, call 870-836-9243 or come by the Museum office at 926 W. Washington St. A portion of the ticket price will be tax deductible.
