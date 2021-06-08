Fatal

Murphy J. Aaron Jr., 34, of El Dorado died about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on Arkansas 274 between Hampton and East Camden in Calhoun County.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Aaron was driving a 2014 Chevrolet west on the road when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth head-on.

After the collision, Arron’s car spun counter-clockwise and came to rest on the north roadside.

The truck, driven by Kristofer J. Emery, 43, of Oak Land, left the south side of the road and came to a halt.

Emery was hurt and was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

The weather was foggy and the road was wet.

Trooper Justin Harper investigated the wreck.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
3
0