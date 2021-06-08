Murphy J. Aaron Jr., 34, of El Dorado died about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on Arkansas 274 between Hampton and East Camden in Calhoun County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Aaron was driving a 2014 Chevrolet west on the road when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth head-on.
After the collision, Arron’s car spun counter-clockwise and came to rest on the north roadside.
The truck, driven by Kristofer J. Emery, 43, of Oak Land, left the south side of the road and came to a halt.
Emery was hurt and was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
The weather was foggy and the road was wet.
Trooper Justin Harper investigated the wreck.